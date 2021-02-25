“The Lion King” Broadway Cast Will Be Giving a Special Performance Tomorrow on “Good Morning America”

In celebrating Black History Month, the cast from Broadway’s The Lion King will be giving a special performance on Good Morning America on Friday, February 26.

