“The Lion King” Broadway Cast Will Be Giving a Special Performance Tomorrow on “Good Morning America”

In celebrating Black History Month, the cast from Broadway’s The Lion King will be giving a special performance on Good Morning America on Friday, February 26.
- Back in April, nine Disney Theatrical Cast Members appeared on Good Morning America through a Zoom call to perform “Go the Distance” from Hercules as part of their “Day of Hope” to benefit Feeding America.
- Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.
