Target Exclusive Funko Pop! Figures Released From “Star Wars” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Target Con 2021 is happening right now over at the Funko Twitter page, and some Disney exclusive Funko Pop! figures have been announced for Target stores.
What’s Happening:
- Target exclusive Disney Funko Pop! figures have been revealed during Funko’s Target Con 2021.
- They have revealed a jumbo-sized Artist Series Stormtrooper from Star Wars and a Flocked Onigi figure from the upcoming film Raya and the Last Dragon.
- The figures are available online and in-store starting today, while supplies last.
- Funko is always busy revealing new Funko Pop! figures from various different shows and films, we recently saw the reveal of Hamilton figures and some from the Disney+ Marvel show WandaVision including Pietro Maximoff. They have also started to reveal figures for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Raya and the Last Dragon comes to theaters and Premier Access on Disney+ on March 5. The Falcon and the Winter Solider hits Disney+ on March 19 and WandaVision is available to stream right now.