Target Exclusive Funko Pop! Figures Released From “Star Wars” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Target Con 2021 is happening right now over at the Funko Twitter page, and some Disney exclusive Funko Pop! figures have been announced for Target stores.

Raya and the Last Dragon comes to theaters and Premier Access on Disney+ on March 5. The Falcon and the Winter Solider hits Disney+ on March 19 and WandaVision is available to stream right now.