Video – Learn All About the “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Characters in This First Look

Executive producers Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar have given us a first look at the new family tree for the upcoming Disney+ show The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has released a video with the executive producers of the upcoming series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder giving a 60 second rundown of the characters in the show both new and old to refresh the fans of the hit Disney Channel

About the Series:

The new animated family sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, at the helm. The series will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud and her madcap family.

Voice Cast:

Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud

Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud

Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud

Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama

Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones

Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer

Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez

Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud

Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is coming soon to Disney+. You can get ready by catching up on all of the previous seasons which are currently available on the service.