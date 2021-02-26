Video – Learn All About the “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Characters in This First Look

Executive producers Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar have given us a first look at the new family tree for the upcoming Disney+ show The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has released a video with the executive producers of the upcoming series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder giving a 60 second rundown of the characters in the show both new and old to refresh the fans of the hit Disney Channel show and bring newcomers up to speed.
- In August, it was announced that Keke Palmer would voice an all-new character named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins for the series.
About the Series:
- The new animated family sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, at the helm. The series will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud and her madcap family.
Voice Cast:
- Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud
- Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud
- Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud
- Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama
- Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones
- Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer
- Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez
- Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud
- Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is coming soon to Disney+. You can get ready by catching up on all of the previous seasons which are currently available on the service.