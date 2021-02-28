Disney Channel Debuts New Peek at Upcoming “Amphibia” Second Season Episodes in New Video

A new trailer has been released in advance of the return of the second season of Amphibia on Disney Channel, set to return to the network on March 6th.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a new trailer marking the return of Amphibia, continuing the second season.

Earlier this month, Disney also revealed the names of episodes and plot details

Amphibia is a frog-out-of-water animated comedy series that chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. There she meets an excitable young frog named Sprig Plantar, his unpredictable sister Polly and overprotective grandpa Hop Pop. With Sprig’s help, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life.

The show was already renewed for a third season

Season one of Amphibia can be watched on Disney+

can be watched on Brenda Song ( Dollface ) voices the independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people.

) voices the independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. Justin Felbinger ( Miles From Tomorrowland ) as Sprig Plantar.

) as Sprig Plantar. Anne Amanda Leighton ( This Is Us ) as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar.

) as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar. Disney Legend Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy) is also in the show as the overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop.

