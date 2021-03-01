Video – Dot Warner From “Animaniacs” Sings a Tribute to the First Ladies of the United States

Hulu has released a video of Animaniacs’ Dot Warner singing a tribute to all the First Ladies of the United States.

What’s Happening:

. Dot Warner sings a song going over all of the First Ladies starting with Martha Washington and making her way through the list in two minutes.

About “Animaniacs”

“After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Warner siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot are fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain who will also return to continue their quest for world domination.”

Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

The series has been extended into a third season here

Animaniacs is now streaming, only on Hulu.