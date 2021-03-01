“Peter Pan” Wishables Are Coming to shopDisney on March 3

shopDisney has given us a sneak peek at some new Wishables coming soon from the Disney film Peter Pan on Wednesday, March 3.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney has revealed the Wishable collection for the month of March is based on the film Peter Pan.
- The new set of Wishables will launch on Wednesday, March 3 on shopDisney and features Peter Pan, Wendy, one of the best dogs ever Nana, and a few cute-looking ships with facial expressions.
- Each series release consists of four mystery plush, occasional mystery chase variants, and one standalone plush. We were only given the photo above for the release, so we’ll have to wait until Wednesday to see which figures will be placed in mystery bags.
- Each plush—standalone and mystery bag—retails for $9.99. The collection will be available on shopDisney and should also appear at Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.
- In February, Wishables introduced an “it’s a small world” series and in January we saw the release of Disney Parks Transportation and Mad Tea Party join the plush line.