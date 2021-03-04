D23 Gold Members Have Chance To Buy Exclusive Merchandise on shopDisney

by | Mar 4, 2021 1:14 PM Pacific Time

D23 Gold Members will have exclusive opportunities to get their hands on some unique offerings available only to them on shopDisney.

To usher in the incredible new vision from Walt Disney Animation Studios, D23 Gold Members have a very special opportunity to take home this gorgeous piece of concept art from the production of Raya and the Last Dragon.

Capturing the iconic warrior Raya, this concept art was created by Production Designer Paul Felix and made its debut in the Spring edition of Disney twenty-three. The sweeping oversized fine art print measures 16 by 28 inches and is accompanied by a custom-designed certificate of authenticity.

This lithograph, a hand-numbered limited edition of 500, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold and Gold Family members on shopDisney at 7 a.m. PT on March 8, 2021.

Available while supplies last. To purchase, members must log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to D23 Gold Membership. Prints are $29.99 each, plus applicable sales tax. Maximum of one (1) print for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders. Shipping not available to PO boxes; shipping and handling fees may vary for all online orders. Other restrictions may apply. All information is subject to change including, but not limited to, artwork, release dates, editions sizes, and retail prices.

D23 Gold Members will have exclusive access to purchase the new International Women’s Day Princess Pins, created by the Disney Employee Store at the Walt Disney Studios! Quantities are extremely limited, so members are encouraged to get theirs while supplies last!

Pin traders will want to start their own “stamp collection” with this series of Disney Princess pins inspired by postage stamps, created especially for International Women’s Day, exclusively for D23 Gold Members.

On Monday, March 8, at 9 a.m. PST, visit this page on D23.com for the link to purchase the International Women’s Day Princess Pins on shopDisney.com

Price: $22.99 each

There are Nine Princess Pins (Jasmine, Merida, Mulan, Ariel, Belle, Elsa, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana) with 250 units of each pin. Pin on Pin Hard Enamel / Gold base metal, filled with two different glitters in the background, with their size: H 2.25” X W 1.67. Pins are back-stamped with the Employee Center logo, and each stamp features the year in which the princess represented originally debuted.

D23 Gold Members will have an opportunity to celebrate D23’s anniversary and the leader of the club himself when they take home this delightful pin. Showcase your Gold Membership with this “fan flair,” captured in gold enamel with artwork created exclusively for D23 by the official voice of Mickey Mouse himself, Bret Iwan!

The anniversary pin, offered in a special limited release, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney at 7 a.m. PT on March 8, 2021. The pin will only be available while supplies last, and to purchase, members must log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to their D23 Gold Membership. Pins are sold for $9.99 each, plus applicable sales tax. Maximum of two (2) pins of this style for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders. Shipping not available to PO boxes; shipping and handling fees may vary for all online orders. Other restrictions may apply. All information is subject to change including, but not limited to, artwork, release dates, editions sizes, and retail prices.

 
 
