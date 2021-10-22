Storm Reid to Star in “Darby Harper Wants You To Know” for 20th Century Studios

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios has acquired a screenplay for Darby Harper Wants You To Know, which will star Storm Reid.

What’s Happening:

will star Storm Reid ( ), has been written by Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene, and will be directed by Silas Howard. It will be produced by Adam Saunders, Eddie Rubin and Mac Hendrickson of Footprint Features. The film, which can be described as “Mean Girls meets The Sixth Sense,” will begin production this December.

About Darby Harper Wants You To Know:

“The story follows Darby Harper, who after suffering a near death experience as a child is granted the ability to see ghosts. To combat the existential boredom of high school, she runs a side business counseling local spirits in her spare time. When an unexpected occurrence happens between Darby and the most popular girl at her high school, Capri, Darby reluctantly agrees to help her, and in the process learns how to fit in with the living world again.”

