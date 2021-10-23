New “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Images Show Peter Running from Doctor Octopus

As we creep closer to the highly anticipated theatrical arrival of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Now Way Home, Empire Magazine has shared two new images from the upcoming film.
- The first image feature Peter, in his Iron Spider suit from Avengers: Infinity War, seemingly running away from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.
- Molina is reprising the role he played all the way back in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 in 2004, in a move that spans the multiverse.
- Molina appeared in the end of the film’s trailer, which debuted back in August.
- The second image features Peter wearing his black and red suit we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- Not much else can be taken from this image aside from the fact that he is striking a pose that would likely earn him some judgement from Yelena Belova.
About Spider-Man: No Way Home:
- Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- While not much is known about the film, it was revealed recently that Jamie Foxx would be joining the third installment as Electro, the character he played in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- And speaking of the multiverse, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The MCU duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home in the MCU is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.