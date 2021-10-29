D23 Gives Sneak Peek of Two “Hocus Pocus” Books Due Out Next July

by | Oct 29, 2021 12:32 PM Pacific Time

As we get closer to this Halloween, D23 has given a sneak peek at two Hocus Pocus themed books that will be on the shelves in time for next Halloween!

What’s Happening:

  • D23, the official Disney Fan Club, has given a sneak peek at two books set to hit shelves in 2022, both themed to the 90’s cult-classic film, Hocus Pocus.
  • In a tweet, D23 showcased the covers for both Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization and The Hocus Pocus Spell Book: A Guide to Spells, Potions, and Hexes for the Aspiring Salem Witch.
  • However, don’t expect to get these books in time for this Halloween, but they will be ready for next year, expected to hit shelves on July 5th, 2022.

  • In the original film, we follow Max, who after moving to Salem, Massachusetts, explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani and their new friend, Allison. After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches, the Sanderson Sisters (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. The trio of heroes, along with the help of a magical cat named Binks, must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.
  • You can watch the original film, now streaming on Disney+.

ICYMI – More Hocus Pocus News:

  • Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War) will join Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in a live-action comedy sequel to the original headed to Disney+.
  • The Sanderson Sisters have managed to put a spell on everyone, even the folks at Carvel Ice Cream and Candier. Fans can enjoy limited edition themed merchandise and goodies inspired by the cult classic, Hocus Pocus.
  • Disney’s very own acapella group, DCappella, are getting into the Halloween spirit with a new cover of “Come Little Children'' from Hocus Pocus.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
