New Merchandise Released at Polynesian Village in Honor of the Resort’s 50th Anniversary

New merchandise was recently released at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in honor of the Resort’s 50th anniversary.
While there’s always been a version of this Tiki statue available to purchase, this green tinted version is new, and it features the Orange Bird on the back.
The figure retails for $55.00.
This new glass retails for $17.99.
This fun new limited edition MagicBand features the Polynesian Tiki and Orange Bird. It retails for $39.99.
