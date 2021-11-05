“GMA” Guest List: Will Smith, CMA Awards, and Disney+ Day to be Featured Week of November 8th

GMA Guests for the Week of November 8th-13th:

Monday, November 8 Scottie Pippen ( Unguarded ) Matthew Dowd, candidate for Lt. Governor of Texas (D) ( Revelations on the River ) Zibby Owens ( Moms Don’t Have Time To Have Kids )

Tuesday, November 9 Will Smith ( King Richard ) Lucy Hale ( Ragdoll )

Wednesday, November 10 Lara Spencer live from Nashville for CMA Awards Performance by Old Dominion

Thursday, November 11 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 12 – Disney+ Day John Stamos ( Big Shot Jeff Goldblum ( The World According to Jeff Goldblum Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney ( Home Sweet Home Alone

Saturday, November 13 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Dan Langan (Thanksgiving prep tips)



