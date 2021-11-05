“GMA” Guest List: Will Smith, CMA Awards, and Disney+ Day to be Featured Week of November 8th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 8th-13th:
- Monday, November 8
- Scottie Pippen (Unguarded)
- Matthew Dowd, candidate for Lt. Governor of Texas (D) (Revelations on the River)
- Zibby Owens (Moms Don’t Have Time To Have Kids)
- Tuesday, November 9
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Lucy Hale (Ragdoll)
- Wednesday, November 10
- Lara Spencer live from Nashville for CMA Awards with special guest Jimmie Allen
- Performance by Old Dominion
- Thursday, November 11
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 12 – Disney+ Day
- John Stamos (Big Shot)
- Jeff Goldblum (The World According to Jeff Goldblum)
- Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney (Home Sweet Home Alone)
- Saturday, November 13
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Dan Langan (Thanksgiving prep tips)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.