“Disney+ Subscriber” Added to My Disney Experience Profiles

The My Disney Experience app has been updated to include Disney+ subscriptions in the “My Account” section. This comes after the announcement that Disney Parks will features special Disney+ Day offerings on Friday.

Disney+ Day is coming up on November 12th, and Disney Parks around the globe are getting in on the fun as well, offering unique opportunities at the parks to Disney+ Subscribers.

Earlier today, a Disney+ Day press release explained that subscribers would have to show proof of their Disney+ subscription via a logged-in home screen of the Disney+ app on a mobile device to participate in all the fun special offerings at the parks.

Only one Disney+ subscription is required per party.

