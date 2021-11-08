New Walt Disney Florida Project MagicBand Spotted at Disney Springs

A new MagicBand has been released featuring Walt Disney with his last and greatest dream, The Florida Project, a.k.a. Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- This blue MagicBand features a picture of Walt Disney on one side, with blueprints for the Monorail and Spaceship Earth, plus an image of Florida on the other.
- The band is a limited release and retails for $34.99.
