New Walt Disney Florida Project MagicBand Spotted at Disney Springs

A new MagicBand has been released featuring Walt Disney with his last and greatest dream, The Florida Project, a.k.a. Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

This blue MagicBand features a picture of Walt Disney on one side, with blueprints for the Monorail and Spaceship Earth

The band is a limited release and retails for $34.99.

