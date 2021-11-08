“The Book of Boba Fett” Pin Set Released at Disney Springs

While the new Star Wars TV series, The Book of Boba Fett, may not be coming out on Disney+ until December 29, the Disney Parks have wasted no time promoting it through new merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Jeremiah was at Disney Springs today and spotted this new pin set for The Book of Boba Fett.
- The set retails for $29.99 and comes with four pins.
More on The Book of Boba Fett:
- Last week, Disney+ debuted the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
- If you want a more in depth look at the trailer, our own Mike Celestino went through the footage shot-by-shot, and to get a better idea of what we can expect from The Book of Boba Fett when it hits Disney+ at the end of next month.
- Along with the trailer, a poster for the show was also unveiled: