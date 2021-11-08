“The Book of Boba Fett” Pin Set Released at Disney Springs

While the new Star Wars TV series, The Book of Boba Fett, may not be coming out on Disney+ until December 29, the Disney Parks have wasted no time promoting it through new merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Jeremiah was at Disney Springs today and spotted this new pin set for The Book of Boba Fett .

. The set retails for $29.99 and comes with four pins.

More on The Book of Boba Fett:

​​