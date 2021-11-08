Photos: Knott’s Berry Farm Getting Ready for the Holidays

Our own Luke Manning stopped by Knott’s Berry Farm this weekend, and it looks like the park’s makeover into Knott’s Merry Farm is well underway. Let’s take a look at some of the decorations we found so far.

The Fiesta Village area of the park looked all ready to go for the holidays, with beautiful lights strung on and around the Spanish inspired buildings.

This Christmas tree set-up proved to be a popular photo-op with guests.

Over in the Boardwalk area of the park, garland adorned most of the buildings.

Even some of the attraction entrance marquees get in on the act.

The beginning of November is always a fun time when we see Halloween and Christmas decorations clash.

Knott’s just released this fantastic version of Monopoly, oh-so-cleverly called Knottsopoly. For more information on the game, check out our previous post.

Outside the park, window displays at Virginia’s Gift Shop were slowly transitioning into holiday mode.

This fantastic Knott’s Merry Farm T-shirt was on display, but not yet available to purchase.

For more Knott’s Berry Farm fun, be sure to check out what’s coming for this year’s Knott’s Merry Farm event, running November 19, 2021 through January 2, 2022.