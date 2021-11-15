“Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest” Returns for a Second Quest Friday, December 3, on Disney Channel and Disney+

Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest is returning for a second year with ZOMBIES franchise stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman competing in a high-stakes holiday adventure featuring new epic challenges.

What’s Happening:

For the first edition of Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest , the fun mostly took place at the Magic Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios

, the fun mostly took place at the Actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown ( Big Shot ) will host as the stars navigate a series of new challenges and obstacles through a variety of iconic and immersive Walt Disney World

) will host as the stars navigate a series of new challenges and obstacles through a variety of iconic and immersive In this year’s Magic Quest, Maleficent has stolen the holiday star from atop the Holiday Tree, and its pieces have been hidden throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After being divided into two teams, the competitors will be tasked to find the pieces, reassemble the star and place it back atop the tree in order to restore the magic to the theme park. With the help of their magic maps and the heroes they’ll meet along the way, the competitors will step into the stories inspired by each land, including: Navigating larger-than-life obstacles inside Andy’s Backyard at Toy Story Land Escaping Kylo Ren and the Stormtroopers at Galaxy’s Edge, with help from Chewbacca Surviving Bellhop training inside The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror



The two teams will be challenged against the countdown clock to complete their quest before sunrise, and the winning team will receive a prize for the Toys for Tots charity.

Check out our recap Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest .

. Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest will premiere Friday, December 3 at 7:00PM EST/PST on Disney Channel Disney+