Vivoli il Gelato Offering Special “Cirque du Shake” at Disney Springs

To celebrate this week’s debut of Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life, Vivoli il Gelato at Disney Springs is offering a special “Cirque du Shake,” which looks to be quite the milkshake!

What’s Happening:

Vivoli il Gelato’s special “Cirque du Shake” is a colorful concoction that features strawberries, cookies & cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream in a waffle cone.

This shake was created in promotion of the new Cirque du Soleil show Drawn to Life, which opens at Disney Springs this Thursday, November 18.

Disney Springs announced this delicious treat through their Twitter:

Celebrate the upcoming opening of "Drawn to Life" Presented by @Cirque and Disney with a special treat from Vivoli il Gelato! 🍭 The "Cirque Du Shake" features a colorful array of strawberries, cookies & cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream in a waffle cone.😍 #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/4l0I4ZTLrR — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) November 16, 2021

About Drawn to Life:

Drawn to Life is made in collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering.

The story is about the love between a father and daughter, drawing inspiration from Disney animation as Disney stories and characters are brought to life with new animation created by Disney animation artists, acrobatic performances by Cirque du Soleil performers, and musical scores.

We had the chance to get a sneak peek at two new acts for the show, as well as hear from some of the talented people behind the scenes. You can view our report here

Drawn to Life merchandise is already available to purchase

Tickets for Drawn to Life are now available to purchase DisneySprings.com/Cirque