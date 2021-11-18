Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” to Premiere February 2

Hulu has announced that its new original series Pam & Tommy will premiere on February 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu’s upcoming series Pam & Tommy will tell the tale of actress Pamela Anderson, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and their infamous home movie (of sorts).
- This week, the platform revealed that the show will debut on February 2nd.
- The first three episodes of the series will drop on that day, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.
- Accompanying the announcement was a teaser for the show, seen above.
- Pam & Tommy’s cast includes:
- Lily James
- Sebastian Stan
- Seth Rogen
- Nick Offerman
- Taylor Schilling
- Andrew Dice Clay
- Pepi Sonuga
- Spencer Granese
- Mozhan Marnò
More Hulu News:
- Yesterday, Hulu also revealed that their new series How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff is set to premiere January 18th.
- Meanwhile, the streaming service has launched its Shop Hulu online shop where fans can purchase apparel, accessories, and more items inspired by their favorite Hulu Originals and other content. Plus, the platform will offer a collection of Ugly Holiday Sweaters starting November 30th featuring The Handmaid’s Tale, Love Victor, and more.