Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” to Premiere February 2

Hulu has announced that its new original series Pam & Tommy will premiere on February 2nd.

What’s Happening:

Hulu’s upcoming series Pam & Tommy will tell the tale of actress Pamela Anderson, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and their infamous home movie (of sorts).

The first three episodes of the series will drop on that day, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.

Accompanying the announcement was a teaser for the show, seen above.

Pam & Tommy ’s cast includes: Lily James Sebastian Stan Seth Rogen Nick Offerman Taylor Schilling Andrew Dice Clay Pepi Sonuga Spencer Granese Mozhan Marnò

