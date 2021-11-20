“What’s Up, Disney+” Goes on a Scavenger Hunt in Celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

The latest edition of What’s Up, Disney+ is here to take us on a scavenger hunt to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, in addition to a recap of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, and lots more.

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows go on a scavenger hunt to celebrate the Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary.

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows go on a scavenger hunt to celebrate the Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary. The hosts receive a message from Ahstine Apelacio on a “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, which is coming soon to Disneyland Walt Disney World

Their scavenger hunt takes them all over Disney’s Hollywood Studios Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news in the world of Disney+.

Ryan Penagos from the This Week in Marvel Podcast then joins to recap Hawkeye’s story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, in preparation for this Wednesday’s debut of the first two episodes of Hawkeye .

then joins to recap Hawkeye’s story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, in preparation for this Wednesday’s debut of the first two episodes of . And finally, Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle from Beauty and the Beast, shares a message in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary.