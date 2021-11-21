Hasbro Reveals More Details About HasLab Star Wars Black Series Rancor, Including Third Stretch Goal Tier

Hasbro revealed more details about its highly anticipated HasLab Rancor action figure from Return of the Jedi– the largest 6”-scale toy ever produced in the company’s popular Star Wars: The Black Series line, who will be accompanied by a figure of Salacious B. Crumb.
What’s Happening:
- First revealed by the Hasbro Star Wars team during a recent half-hour Fan First Friday livestream was more information about their exciting HasLab Return of the Jedi Rancor project in the 6” The Black Series scale.
- Hasbro revealed on Twitter that they’re now in the 3rd stretch goal for the Star Wars The Black Series Rancor HasLab, showing off a figure of Salacious B. Crumb. With an exclusive mini-cardback only for this HasLab campaign, this stretch goal will be unlocked at 16,000 backers.
Revealed during the #StarWars #FanFirstFriday, it's the 3rd stretch goal for the Star Wars The Black Series Rancor HasLab – Salacious B. Crumb! With an exclusive mini-cardback only for this HasLab campaign, this stretch goal will be unlocked at 16,000 backers! pic.twitter.com/4gUSFuzvMU
— Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) November 19, 2021
For more information and to back the HasLab Black Series Rancor project, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.
Watch Fan First Friday | Star Wars The Black Series HasLab The Rancor Livestream: