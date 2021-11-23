“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Director Peyton Reed Says Principal Photography on the Film is Complete

With the MCU going off in a lot of different directions right now, it looks like we just got another step closer to another big project coming up in the future. Director Peyton Reed has confirmed that principal photography is now complete on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Reed also shared the art above from Mark James Hiblin.

We’re still just under two years away from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting theaters, but another big step has been accomplished.

Reed also shared his excitement for the upcoming film, saying "Can't wait to show you all what we've been up to…"

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: