“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Director Peyton Reed Says Principal Photography on the Film is Complete

With the MCU going off in a lot of different directions right now, it looks like we just got another step closer to another big project coming up in the future. Director Peyton Reed has confirmed that principal photography is now complete on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- Reed also shared the art above from Mark James Hiblin.
- We’re still just under two years away from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting theaters, but another big step has been accomplished.
- Reed also shared his excitement for the upcoming film, saying “Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to…”
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Jonathan Majors also joins the cast at the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Bill Murray recently joined the cast of the upcoming film.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023 after being delayed from its previous date of February 17, 2023.