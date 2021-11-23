Disney Princess – The Concert Reveals Full Cast and Tour Dates for Spring 2022

A first look at Disney Princess – The Concert premiered on People.com following the world premiere in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We also have dates and locations for the spring and November-December winter leg of the tour.
What’s Happening:
- The cast of the spring 2022 leg of Disney Princess – The Concert has been announced, who will perform from the tour’s kickoff on January 30th in Wichita, Kansas, through April 16th in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
- The 80+ city U.S. tour will launch its first spring leg with Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Meg in Disney’s animated feature Hercules), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway’s Jasmine in Aladdin, In The Heights), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home, Broadway’s final Belle in Beauty and The Beast), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s Nala in The Lion King, Hamilton).
- Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartet this spring.
- Fans will get another sneak peek of the show, when Egan, van der Pol, Winters, and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Broadway’s original Jasmine in Aladdin) perform as part of Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will stream via Hulu between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
- A preview of what to expect from Disney Princess – The Concert can be seen in this video from the world premiere in Saudi Arabia:
- During the show, the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”
- The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.
- Winters, Egan, van der Pol and Reed recently appeared at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World to offer a sneak peek at Disney Princess – The Concert, and we were there to check it out.
Below are the currently announced performance dates for Disney Princess – The Concert. All January – April 2022 dates feature Susan Egan, Arielle Jacobs, Anneliese van der Pol and Syndee Winters. The cast for November – December 2022 dates will be announced at a later date. *denotes matinee and evening shows
JANUARY 2022
30 — Wichita, KS — The Orpheum Theatre
FEBRUARY 2022
1 — Enid, OK — Stride Bank Center
2 — Lubbock, TX — The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
4 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
5 — Dallas, TX — State Fair Music Hall
6 — Austin, TX — Bass Concert Hall
7 — McAllen, TX — McAllen Performing Arts Center
8 — San Antonio, TX — Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
9 — Midland, TX — Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
10 — El Paso, TX — Abraham Chavez Theatre
12 — Phoenix, AZ — Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
13 — Tucson, AZ — Centennial Hall
15 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Theater
18 — El Cajon, CA — The Magnolia – by Live Nation
19 — Thousand Oaks, CA — Kavli Theatre (Bank of America Performing Arts Center)*
20 — Modesto, CA — Gallo Center For the Arts
23 — Las Vegas, NV — Smith Center
25 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
26 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic*
27 — Anaheim, CA — City National Grove of Anaheim*
MARCH 2022
1 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
3 — Eugene, OR — Hult Center for the Performing Arts
4 — Boise, ID — Morrison Center
5 — Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center for the Arts
6 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre
8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kingsbury Hall
10 — Albuquerque, NM — Popejoy Hall
11 — Pueblo, CO — Pueblo Memorial Hall
12 — Denver, CO — Bellco Theatre
13 — Fort Collins, CO — The Lincoln Center
15 — Des Moines, IA — Des Moines Civic Center
17 — Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre
18 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Paramount Theatre
19 — Rosemont, IL — Rosemont Theatre
20 — Omaha, NE — Orpheum Theater
22 — Indianapolis, IN — Clowes Memorial Hall
23 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre Detroit
24 — Cleveland, OH — KeyBank State Theatre
25 — Kalamazoo, MI — Kalamazoo State Theatre
26 — Davenport, IA — Adler Theatre
27 — Fort Wayne, IN — Embassy Theatre
28 — Cincinnati, OH — Aronoff Center for the Arts
30 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium
APRIL 2022
1 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre
2 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre
3 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Coliseum
5 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts Center
6 — Knoxville, TN — Tennessee Theatre
7 — Nashville, TN — Grand Ole Opry House
9 — Danville, KY — Norton Center for the Arts
10 — Charlotte, NC — Belk Theater
12 — Philadelphia, PA — Kimmel Cultural Campus
13 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center
14 — Medford, MA — Chevalier Theater
16 — Lancaster, PA — American Music Theatre*
NOVEMBER 2022
1 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium
2 — Sarasota, FL — Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
3 — Jacksonville, FL — Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater
4 — Tallahassee, FL — Ruby Diamond Concert Hall
5 — Birmingham, AL — Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
6 — Huntsville, AL — Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
8 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center
11 — St. Petersburg, FL — Mahaffey Theater
12 — Miami, FL — Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
13 — Melbourne, FL — The Maxwell C. King Center
15 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre
17 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre
19 — Reading, PA — Santander Performing Arts Center
20 — Brookville, NY — Tilles Center Concert Hall
25 — Baltimore, MD — The Lyric Theatre
26 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts*
27 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center
DECEMBER 2022
1 — Branson, MO — The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts
2 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center
3 — Sioux City, IA — Sioux City Orpheum
4 — Kansas City, MO — Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
6 — Columbus, OH — Palace Theatre
7 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace
8 — Oshkosh, WI — Menominee Nation Arena
9 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre
10 — St. Louis, MO — Fabulous Fox*
Tickets and VIP packages are now available for both the spring and the fall 2022 legs.