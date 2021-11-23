Disney Princess – The Concert Reveals Full Cast and Tour Dates for Spring 2022

by | Nov 23, 2021 11:35 AM Pacific Time

A first look at Disney Princess – The Concert premiered on People.com following the world premiere in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We also have dates and locations for the spring and November-December winter leg of the tour.

What’s Happening:

  • The cast of the spring 2022 leg of Disney Princess – The Concert has been announced, who will perform from the tour’s kickoff on January 30th in Wichita, Kansas, through April 16th in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
  • The 80+ city U.S. tour will launch its first spring leg with Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Meg in Disney’s animated feature Hercules), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway’s Jasmine in Aladdin, In The Heights), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home, Broadway’s final Belle in Beauty and The Beast), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s Nala in The Lion King, Hamilton).
  • Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartet this spring.
  • Fans will get another sneak peek of the show, when Egan, van der Pol, Winters, and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Broadway’s original Jasmine in Aladdin) perform as part of Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will stream via Hulu between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
  • A preview of what to expect from Disney Princess – The Concert can be seen in this video from the world premiere in Saudi Arabia:

  • During the show, the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”
  • The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

​​

Below are the currently announced performance dates for Disney Princess – The Concert. All January – April 2022 dates feature Susan Egan, Arielle Jacobs, Anneliese van der Pol and Syndee Winters. The cast for November – December 2022 dates will be announced at a later date. *denotes matinee and evening shows

JANUARY 2022

30 — Wichita, KS — The Orpheum Theatre

FEBRUARY 2022

1 — Enid, OK — Stride Bank Center

2 — Lubbock, TX — The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

4 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

5 — Dallas, TX — State Fair Music Hall

6 — Austin, TX — Bass Concert Hall

7 — McAllen, TX — McAllen Performing Arts Center

8 — San Antonio, TX — Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

9 — Midland, TX — Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

10 — El Paso, TX — Abraham Chavez Theatre

12 — Phoenix, AZ — Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

13 — Tucson, AZ — Centennial Hall

15 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Theater

18 — El Cajon, CA — The Magnolia – by Live Nation

19 — Thousand Oaks, CA — Kavli Theatre (Bank of America Performing Arts Center)*

20 — Modesto, CA — Gallo Center For the Arts

23 — Las Vegas, NV — Smith Center

25 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

26 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic*

27 — Anaheim, CA — City National Grove of Anaheim*

MARCH 2022

1 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

3 — Eugene, OR — Hult Center for the Performing Arts

4 — Boise, ID — Morrison Center

5 — Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center for the Arts

6 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kingsbury Hall

10 — Albuquerque, NM — Popejoy Hall

11 — Pueblo, CO — Pueblo Memorial Hall

12 — Denver, CO — Bellco Theatre

13 — Fort Collins, CO — The Lincoln Center

15 — Des Moines, IA — Des Moines Civic Center

17 — Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre

18 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Paramount Theatre

19 — Rosemont, IL — Rosemont Theatre

20 — Omaha, NE — Orpheum Theater

22 — Indianapolis, IN — Clowes Memorial Hall

23 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre Detroit

24 — Cleveland, OH — KeyBank State Theatre

25 — Kalamazoo, MI — Kalamazoo State Theatre

26 — Davenport, IA — Adler Theatre

27 — Fort Wayne, IN — Embassy Theatre

28 — Cincinnati, OH — Aronoff Center for the Arts

30 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium

APRIL 2022

1 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

2 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

3 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Coliseum

5 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts Center

6 — Knoxville, TN — Tennessee Theatre

7 — Nashville, TN — Grand Ole Opry House

9 — Danville, KY — Norton Center for the Arts

10 — Charlotte, NC — Belk Theater

12 — Philadelphia, PA — Kimmel Cultural Campus

13 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

14 — Medford, MA — Chevalier Theater

16 — Lancaster, PA — American Music Theatre*

 

NOVEMBER 2022

1 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium

2 — Sarasota, FL — Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

3 — Jacksonville, FL — Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

4 — Tallahassee, FL — Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

5 — Birmingham, AL — Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

6 — Huntsville, AL — Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

8 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center

11 — St. Petersburg, FL — Mahaffey Theater

12 — Miami, FL — Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

13 — Melbourne, FL — The Maxwell C. King Center

15 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

17 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

19 — Reading, PA — Santander Performing Arts Center

20 — Brookville, NY — Tilles Center Concert Hall

25 — Baltimore, MD — The Lyric Theatre

26 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts*

27 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center

DECEMBER 2022

1 — Branson, MO — The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

2 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center

3 — Sioux City, IA — Sioux City Orpheum

4 — Kansas City, MO — Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

6 — Columbus, OH — Palace Theatre

7 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

8 — Oshkosh, WI — Menominee Nation Arena

9 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre

10 — St. Louis, MO — Fabulous Fox*

Tickets and VIP packages are now available for both the spring and the fall 2022 legs.

 
 
