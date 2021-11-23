Wilmer Valderrama to Appear at Tonight’s “Encanto” Opening Night Fan Event at The El Capitan Theatre

We previously reported that the legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA will be hosting the theatrical run of Disney’s latest animated feature, Encanto. The El Capitan Theatre has announced that actor Wilmer Valderrama will appear at the Opening Night Fan Event tonight, November 23.

What’s Happening:

) will appear at the Opening Night Fan Event taking place tonight, November 23. Valderrama portrays Agustín Madrigal, the father of Mirabel, the movie’s main character.

It's almost time for a magical adventure! @WValderrama is making a special appearance at our opening night of Disney’s #Encanto November 23 at 7pm! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/HtoxwY5eoX pic.twitter.com/3To9E0s5vv — The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) November 22, 2021

will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre from November 23 through December 5, 2021. Guests can see the film's heroine Mirabel live on stage before each show and can take a picture at a themed photo op in the lobby.

Daily show times will be at 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

There will be a Spanish language screening of Encanto on Sunday, December 5 at 4:00PM.

on Sunday, December 5 at 4:00PM. Tickets are available now at ElCapitanTheatre.com

About Encanto:

tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush. Encanto features original songs by Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton Moana); Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) composed the original score.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto opens in theaters tomorrow, November 24, 2021.