Disney Cruise Line Shares Disney Wish Construction Update

Disney Cruise Line has shared an update on the construction of the latest ship in their fleet, the highly anticipated Disney Wish, set to make its maiden voyage next summer.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has shared an update to the progress of the fifth ship in their fleet, the Disney Wish. While we keep getting updates to the offerings coming to the new ship, today, we got to take a look at the actual ship, still in the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

In July, the huge forward funnel was installed on the top deck. The iconic red funnels are unique to Disney Cruise Line

Aboard the Disney Wish, the aft funnel houses the main engines’ exhaust pipes, and the forward funnel offers a truly unique new experience: the Wish Tower Suite. This 2,000-foot penthouse in the sky will provide unparalleled views of the ocean.

In August, the Meyer Werft shipyard completed the momentous milestone of mounting the last block on the Disney Wish. This special moment for the design team came after months of dedication and hard work, and everyone was able to finally see the exterior of the ship come together.

In terms of construction, the Disney Wish is nearly complete. According to the design time, all that remains is work on the interior outfitting, cabin installations and ship commissioning, most of which are still in progress.

The completion of the “stern filigree” has also been completed. The stern filigree proudly carries the name of the ship: Disney Wish. Designers have also stated that this is just a preview of this filigree, and more will be announced regarding this feature in the future. Concept art released several years ago also implies we will see Rapunzel adorning this feature on the stern.