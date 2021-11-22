Captain Redd to Host New Pirate Night Deck Party Aboard the Disney Wish

Captain Redd, a descendant of the pirate seen in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at the Disney Parks, is set to take the helm of the Disney Cruise Line’s signature Pirate event in a brand new way aboard the new Disney Wish.

What’s Happening:

A guest-favorite Disney Cruise Line experience will return aboard the Disney Wish in an all-new way with the premiere of Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party, a new take on the fleet’s signature nighttime deck celebration (“Pirates IN The Caribbean”) sure to delight landlubbers and freebooters alike.

On one special night of every voyage, guests of all ages can don their most swashbuckling pirate garb and head to the upper decks for a rollicking rock-and-roll extravaganza unlike anything on the high seas, complete with fireworks at sea like only Disney can do.

Hosted by Captain Redd, a descendent of the famous red-headed rogue from the Pirates of the Caribbean

Throughout the party, she and her band of head-banging buccaneers will perform famous radio hits from the genre, plus a rockin’ rendition of the classic pirate tune “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).”

When Redd assembles a fearsome council of captains, including the notorious scoundrel Captain Jack Sparrow, they’ll unlock a sparkling treasure that lights the night sky: a fantastic fireworks display underscored by an original arrangement of the sensational soundtrack from the Walt Disney Studios’ Pirates of the Caribbean films.

films. Pirates Rockin’ Parlay Party is only one of a few new entertainment offerings announced as coming to the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish. Other offerings already announced include a new musical based on The Little Mermaid , Aladdin musical from other ships, and the new original production, Disney Seas the Adventure.

musical from other ships, and the new original production, The Disney Wish will offer a robust menu of entertainment on every voyage. In addition to these original stage spectaculars and deck parties, guests will also be able to enjoy immersive dining experiences themed to Frozen and Marvel Hero Zone

and The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.