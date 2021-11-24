Walt Disney Animation Studios Celebrates Release of “Encanto” With New Clip Featuring Song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Walt Disney Animation Studios is celebrating the release of their latest film, Encanto, by showing off a clip of one of the musical numbers of the film, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

To celebrate the opening of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60 th feature film, Encanto , which debuted in U.S. theaters today, a new clip featuring the original song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (written by songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton , Moana)) is now available.

The song, performed by voice cast members Carolina Gaitán (voice of Pepa), Mauro Castillo (voice of Félix), Adassa (voice of Dolores), Rhenzy Feliz (voice of Camilo), Diane Guerrero (voice of Isabela), Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel) & cast is a family gossip song, according to Miranda.

John Leguizamo lends his voice to Bruno in the film. The character, who’s gifted with the ability to see the future, has made honest but often doom saying predictions that have proved problematic for the family, so he disappeared, becoming the uncle nobody talks about—unless, of course, somebody talks about Bruno—in song.

From Walt Disney Records, the Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Little, Tag ). The physical soundtrack will be available on December 17th.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush.

Encanto features original songs by Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana); Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Little, Tag) composed the original score.

