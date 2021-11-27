New Look at “The Book of Boba Fett” Allows Star Wars Fans to Witness the Return of a Legend

We’re just about a month away from the debut of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ and a new teaser today invites Star Wars fans to witness the return of a legend.

The new teaser gives us multiple looks at Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they navigate the criminal underworld of a galaxy far, far away.

Check out the new teaser The Book of Boba Fett below:

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.

Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29th exclusively on Disney+.