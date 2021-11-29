New TV Spot and Posters Debut For “The Book of Boba Fett” on Disney+

The premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ is fast approaching, and the streaming service has debuted a new TV Spot for the new series, as well as new posters featuring the stars, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ released character posters of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, and debuted an exciting TV spot for its new, live-action series from Lucasfilm, The Book of Boba Fett.

Disney+ also announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes, starting December 29, exclusively on the streaming service.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars The Mandalorian , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.