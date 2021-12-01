Nova Corps Logo Added to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Façade at EPCOT

Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley has shared an updated look at the Nova Corps logo that has now been installed on the facade of EPCOT’s upcoming new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

What’s Happening:

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared three images and a video on Instagram

The star in the Nova Corps logo is frequently used by them in everything from their architecture, spaceships, uniforms and more.

This very unique color shifting material gives a dynamic quality to the main facade of the pavilion and represents another iconic milestone on the way to the Summer 2022 launch of EPCOT’s first ever roller coaster.

About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The attraction is intended to be a family-friendly adventure on a new type of roller coaster that features 360-degree vehicle rotation and includes Disney’s first reverse launch system on a coaster.

More specifically, the ride is now being described as a “family thrill coaster” — one step up from Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Magic Kingdom

In a Disney Parks Blog post

The new attraction will be located in EPCOT’s first ever “other-world” pavilion: the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently confirmed that filming has begun

director James Gunn recently confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open in Summer 2022.