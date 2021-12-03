Disney Channel Releases Trailer, Poster and Premiere Date for Season 2 of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs”

Disney Channel just announced the season two premiere date of Secrets of Sulphur Springs alongside the release of the new season’s poster and first trailer.

What’s Happening:

Season 2 of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs will premiere on January 14th and alongside the date announcement, the cable channel released a new poster and trailer

Disney welcomes fans back to the Tremont Hotel with a two-episode premiere on Friday, January 14th at 8/7c followed by new episodes every Friday.

Fans can catch up on all of the events of the first season on Disney+ and DisneyNow.

About Season 2 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs:

“In season two of Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Griffin and Harper unravel new mysteries about The Tremont, and Harper follows the real ghost back to the 1930s to learn more about her family's deep-seated connection to the hotel. When the power source to the time machine is unintentionally taken and the portal disappears, Harper becomes trapped in the past with her great-uncle Sam and great-great-grandfather Elijah, while her great-grandmother Daisy is left to navigate the present. With help from Savannah from her new life in 1962, the friends attempt to fix the time machine and bring back the portal before it's too late and their lives are forever changed.”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 Cast List:

Preston Oliver ("This Is Us") as Griffin Campbell

Kyliegh Curran ("Doctor Sleep") as Harper Dunn/Daisy Tremont

Elle Graham ("Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret") as Savannah

Josh Braaten (" American Horror Story

Kelly Frye ("Criminal Minds") as Griffin's mother, Sarah Campbell

Landon Gordon ("Coop and Cami Ask the World") as Wyatt Campbell

Madeleine McGraw (" Toy Story 4

Diandra Lyle ("American Woman") as Jess Dunn.

Johari Washington as Topher Dunn

Ethan Hutchison ("Queen Sugar") as young Sam Tremont

Eugene Byrd ("Bones") as adult Sam Tremont

Kenneisha Thompson ("Radiant") as Grace Tremont

Robert Manning Jr. ("Person of Interest") as Elijah Tremont