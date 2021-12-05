Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx Discuss Returning to the Spider-Man Franchise in New Video

We’re just about two weeks away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and one of the latest promotions for the film is a roundtable discussion with the returning villains played by Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.
What’s Happening:
- Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, portraying their iconic roles from previous Spider-Man films, as Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Electro, respectively.
- Willem Dafoe appeared in 2002’s Spider-Man, Alfred Molina appeared in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, while Jamie Foxx appeared in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- The trio appeared in a panel for CCXP Worlds 2021, a digital pop culture event.
- The actors mention in the video that they’re having a lot of fun and that it’s a wonderful world to appear in.
- They also note some of the technical changes since filming their previous appearances, such as Doc Ock’s previously mechanical arms now being achieved entirely through CGI.
- Marvel recently shared new character posters featuring the three villains.
About Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17th. Tickets are on sale now.