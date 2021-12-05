Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx Discuss Returning to the Spider-Man Franchise in New Video

We’re just about two weeks away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and one of the latest promotions for the film is a roundtable discussion with the returning villains played by Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

What’s Happening:

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx return in Spider-Man: No Way Home , portraying their iconic roles from previous Spider-Man films, as Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Electro, respectively.

, portraying their iconic roles from previous Spider-Man films, as Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Electro, respectively. Willem Dafoe appeared in 2002’s Spider-Man , Alfred Molina appeared in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 , while Jamie Foxx appeared in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 .

, Alfred Molina appeared in 2004’s , while Jamie Foxx appeared in 2014’s . The trio appeared in a panel for CCXP Worlds 2021

The actors mention in the video that they’re having a lot of fun and that it’s a wonderful world to appear in.

They also note some of the technical changes since filming their previous appearances, such as Doc Ock’s previously mechanical arms now being achieved entirely through CGI.

Marvel new character posters

About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October

Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home .

and . Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.

and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos. Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home .

and later Nick Fury in . As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17th. Tickets are on sale now.