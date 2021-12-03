Marvel Shares New Villain Posters for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Confirms Willem Dafoe’s Return as Green Goblin

As we continue to countdown the days until the highly anticipated theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel shared character posters for three of the villains set to be featured in the upcoming movie.

The first poster feature Jamie Foxx’s Electro, a role he will be reprising from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 .

. Interestingly, the character’s new look includes an Iron Man arc reactor. Perhaps his multiversal jump cause him to lose his intrinsic electrical abilities and he needed to recreate them somehow.

Next up, up we got a look at Alfred Molina who is reprising his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 .

. The new poster doesn’t reveal much about the character as he has already been heavily featured in the film’s trailer

Finally, we got a look at the Green Goblin and Marvel confirmed that the role will, in fact, once again be played by Willem Dafoe, who portrayed the character in Spider-Man .

. We have heard Dafoe’s voice in the trailer but have not yet seen his face. Now we know for sure he will be returning as the iconic villain.

About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October

Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home .

and . Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in A vengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.

and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos. Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home .

and later Nick Fury in . As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17th. Tickets are on sale now.