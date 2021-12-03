Marvel Shares New Villain Posters for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Confirms Willem Dafoe’s Return as Green Goblin

As we continue to countdown the days until the highly anticipated theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel shared character posters for three of the villains set to be featured in the upcoming movie.
- The first poster feature Jamie Foxx’s Electro, a role he will be reprising from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- Interestingly, the character’s new look includes an Iron Man arc reactor. Perhaps his multiversal jump cause him to lose his intrinsic electrical abilities and he needed to recreate them somehow.
- Next up, up we got a look at Alfred Molina who is reprising his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.
- The new poster doesn’t reveal much about the character as he has already been heavily featured in the film’s trailer.
- Finally, we got a look at the Green Goblin and Marvel confirmed that the role will, in fact, once again be played by Willem Dafoe, who portrayed the character in Spider-Man.
- We have heard Dafoe’s voice in the trailer but have not yet seen his face. Now we know for sure he will be returning as the iconic villain.
About Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17th. Tickets are on sale now.