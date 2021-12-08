Holiday Shopping: New Disney x BaubleBar Holiday Collection Styles Available at Disney Parks, Coming Soon to shopDisney

It’s the most magical time of the year at Disney Parks and the new Disney x BaubleBar Holiday collection is here to get you in the spirit! Three beautiful new earring sets are available at your favorite Disney Resort and will be coming soon to shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

BaubleBar has once again combined their signature charm with Disney’s classic characters for a new holiday collection.

Fans will love the colorful selection that includes snowmen in snow globes, Christmas lights, and Mickey, Santa and Christmas Trees.

These holiday styles also feature the debut of Chip ‘n Dale in a BaubleBar collection. The mischief makers are celebrating the season by hiding in gem-encrusted holiday stockings!

Prices range from $50 – $55.

These styles are available now at Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts and are coming soon to shopDisney. Disney Parks Blog

Disney X BAUBLEBAR Holiday Collection

Christmas Light Heart Earrings – $55

Chip & Dale Stocking Earrings – $55

Mickey Mouse Christmas Earring Set – $50

Snowman Snow Globe Earrings – $55

More Disney x BaubleBar Fashions:

