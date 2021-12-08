New Spot Released for “The Book of Boba Fett” Coming to Disney+

We are just three weeks away from the release of the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, so naturally a new spot has been released to promote the upcoming Disney+ series.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ released an exciting new minute-long look at its new live-action series from Lucasfilm, The Book of Boba Fett .

. Disney+ recently announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes, starting December 29, exclusively on the streaming service.

Earlier this month, a full trailer shot-by-shot analysis of the trailer

Last week, two character posters were revealed

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars The Mandalorian

, a thrilling The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.