The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure Now Open at The American Jazz Museum in Kansas City

The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure, which was formerly housed at EPCOT’s The American Adventure, opened in Kansas City at the American Jazz Museum today.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the installation of the exhibit on their Instagram.
- Also included at the link is a message about the exhibit from globally renowned musician Jon Batiste, co-composer of Soul.
- At The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure, Joe Gardner, the musician, mentor and teacher from Disney and Pixar’s Soul, takes visitors on a tour as they discover the rich and surprising history of jazz.
- The exhibit was first introduced at The American Adventure inside EPCOT as a tribute to a musical art form that originated by African Americans and fuses influences from many different cultures.
- Following the exhibit’s run at EPCOT and the New Orleans Jazz Museum, it has now arrived at the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.
- In February 2022, the exhibit will come to the National Jazz Museum in New York City – home to the Harlem Renaissance – where celebrated icons like Duke Ellington once performed.
- Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with these local museums to recreate an EPCOT experience for visitors and residents to enjoy in their hometown – illustrating the legacy each region impressed upon jazz’s dynamic history and evolving culture.
- You can take a look at the exhibit in its EPCOT location at The American Adventure in our article here, and watch a quick interview with Deb Van Horn, curator at Walt Disney Imagineering, here!