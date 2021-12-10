The Daily Bugle Comes to Life with Newsstands Around New York City Ahead of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Get yourself some pictures of Spider-Man! J. Jonah Jameson’s Daily Bugle has been brought to life in the way of multiple newsstands around New York City ahead of the theatrical debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Today only, Marvel fans could visit newsstands for the iconic fictional newspaper from Spider-Man comics, films and television.
- At these newsstands, fans can pick up actual copies of the newspaper, featuring in-universe stories and, yep, even pictures of Spider-Man.
Get your limited-edition hard copy of the Daily Bugle TODAY ONLY, at a very special newsstand in NYC. It’s filled with exclusive #SpiderManNoWayHome news you won’t find anywhere else… pic.twitter.com/iAR4pIKQVr
— Liberty Mutual (@LibertyMutual) December 10, 2021
- The newsstands came from Liberty Mutual, who explained that fans could find Spider-Man: No Way Home news they couldn’t get anywhere else.
- The tweet below features a look at the front page of the paper:
There’s a Daily Bugle newsstand in my neighborhood today pic.twitter.com/C6kFySco9o
— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 10, 2021
- Unfortunately, these newsstands were only open until 3:30 PM ET today and are no longer giving out newspapers.
About Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17th. Tickets are on sale now.