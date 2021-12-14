Season Two of “Bite Size Holiday” Short Film Series Comes to Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Twitter

by | Dec 14, 2021 3:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Season two of 20th Digital Studio’s Bite Size Holiday, a short film series of four heartwarming and comedic holiday stories, will be presented by Freeform on their popular 25 Days of Christmas Twitter account.

Brown Elephant

What’s Happening:

  • Following on from the Bite Size Halloween short series on Hulu, this year’s edition of Bite Size Holiday will be presented by Freeform on the 25 Days of Christmas Twitter.
  • This year’s slate of fun twists on holiday traditions happen to all be created or co-created by up-and-coming female-identifying filmmakers.
  • Regular viewers of Freeform might recognize Stephanie Costa of The Bold Type and others such as Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Leela Ladnier (voice of Disney Channel’s Mira, Royal Detective), Kausar Mohammed (4400) and Margaret Ladd (Falcon Crest).

Everyday Saint, Nick

  • Bite Size Holiday series premiered in 2020 on the Freeform and ABC social media accounts. Bite Size Halloween seasons one and two are currently streaming on Hulu with select episodes available on Hulu’s YouTube channel.
  • The long-term goal of 20th Digital Studio’s short film programs is to continue to guide and finance the growth of these artists’ careers and to transition some of the shorts into longer features. 20th Digital’s first feature developed in this way is expected to debut on Hulu in 2022, with others currently in production.

Keeping Up With the Claus

The four films include the following:

  • Brown Elephant (Fawzia Mirza & Kausar Mohammed) – A young Muslim woman and her family discuss a peacekeeping solution for their overly aggressive white elephant gift exchange. Available December 17th on @25Days Twitter.
  • Everyday Saint, Nick (E.G. Bailey & Sha Cage) – An apartment community shows some holiday appreciation for their beloved handyman. Available December 15th on @25Days Twitter.

The Ugliest of Them All

  • Keeping Up With the Claus (Jaanelle Yee) – A Gen-Z elf tries to convince Mrs. Claus to modernize the naughty/nice list and gift-giving policies. Available December 20th on @25Days Twitter.
  • The Ugliest of Them All (Caitlyn Sponheimer) – Rudy’s plain white top draws the ire of the other ugly sweater party attendees until they learn to look at her in a different light. Available to watch below:

What They’re Saying:

  • Arbi Pedrossian, 20th Digital Studio VP of Development, said: “We love how these shorts capture the uplifting spirit of the season while highlighting the filmmakers’ unique points of view on the magic of the holidays.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
