Hasbro Pulse Reveals Incredible Hulk Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Figure and Much More During Live Stream

Hasbro Pulse held another live stream event today to show off a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including the third 20th anniversary figure – The Incredible Hulk.
- Back in October, the Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team revealed a special Captain America figure celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Marvel Legends series.
- Then, at PulseCon later that month, they revealed an Iron Man figure that would serve that very same purpose.
- Today, during their live stream, the team revealed the third anniversary figure – The Incredible Hulk.
- The new Hulk figure comes with alternate hands, an alternate head, a Mandroid head accessory and a rockslide base featuring a Gamma explosion effect.
- The figure is set to be released in May 2022 and can be pre-ordered now from Entertainment Earth for $31.99.
- The team also took a closer look at the wave of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness figures that was revealed earlier today and is available for pre-order now.
- They also showed off a Target exclusive Defender Strange figure, which comes with a very large portal accessory.
- While this figure may appear to be Thor, it is actually a cyborg clone of the God of Thunder with far more nefarious intentions.
- The figure comes with an alternate head and hands, Mjolnir and an awesome spinning Mjolnir accessory for great action poses.
- The team also showed off some 2022 items, including:
Ulik
- This new Ulik is an update of a figure released back in 2017 and will be a Walmart exclusive in 2022.
- The figure will come with an alternate roaring head, alternate hands and his battle hammer.
Jigsaw
- Jigsaw will be a Walgreens exclusive in the U.S. and a GameStop exclusive in Canada in 2022.
- The figure comes with a wide variety of accessories, including a shotgun with multiple blast effects, a baseball bat, a machete and more.
2022 X-Men Wave
- Finally, the team revealed a full wave of X-Men figures that will be coming next year.
Vulcan
Darwin
Wolverine
Sabretooth
Siren
Havok
Maggot
Bonebreaker Build-A-Figure
- These figures are not currently available for pre-order but will be coming in Spring 2022.
Just One More Thing…
- Of course, the team had just one more little tease to share with fans today before they signed off…
- Ryan showed off this backpack accessory that will be coming with a future figure, but did not share any further information, so we’ll just have to wait and see who this backpack belongs to.
- You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse live stream below: