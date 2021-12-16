Hasbro Pulse Reveals Incredible Hulk Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Figure and Much More During Live Stream

Hasbro Pulse held another live stream event today to show off a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including the third 20th anniversary figure – The Incredible Hulk.

Back in October, the Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team revealed a special Captain America figure

Then, at PulseCon later that month, they revealed an Iron Man figure

Today, during their live stream, the team revealed the third anniversary figure – The Incredible Hulk.

The new Hulk figure comes with alternate hands, an alternate head, a Mandroid head accessory and a rockslide base featuring a Gamma explosion effect.

The figure is set to be released in May 2022 and can be pre-ordered now from Entertainment Earth

The team also took a closer look at the wave of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness figures that was revealed earlier today

They also showed off a Target exclusive Defender Strange figure, which comes with a very large portal accessory.

This new figure also comes with an alternate pair of hands and is available for pre-order now from Target

Also available for pre-order from Target

While this figure may appear to be Thor, it is actually a cyborg clone of the God of Thunder with far more nefarious intentions.

The figure comes with an alternate head and hands, Mjolnir and an awesome spinning Mjolnir accessory for great action poses.

The team also showed off some 2022 items, including:

Ulik

This new Ulik is an update of a figure released back in 2017 and will be a Walmart exclusive in 2022.

The figure will come with an alternate roaring head, alternate hands and his battle hammer.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw will be a Walgreens exclusive in the U.S. and a GameStop exclusive in Canada in 2022.

The figure comes with a wide variety of accessories, including a shotgun with multiple blast effects, a baseball bat, a machete and more.

2022 X-Men Wave

Finally, the team revealed a full wave of X-Men figures that will be coming next year.

Vulcan

Darwin

Wolverine

Sabretooth

Siren

Havok

Maggot

Bonebreaker Build-A-Figure

These figures are not currently available for pre-order but will be coming in Spring 2022.

Just One More Thing…

Of course, the team had just one more little tease to share with fans today before they signed off…