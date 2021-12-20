New Spot Released for “The Book of Boba Fett” Showcasing Boba Fett’s Authority

A new look at the highly anticipated upcoming Disney+ original series The Book of Boba Fett showcases the authority of Boba Fett in his new business dealings.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has released an exciting new thirty-second long look at its new live-action series from Lucasfilm, The Book of Boba Fett .

. The trailer features a new character bringing the “mayor’s heartfelt welcome” to Boba Fett, who tells Fennec Shand to keep an eye on him.

Among that are other brief, but exciting glimpses at the action and adventure that awaits in this new series.

Disney+ recently announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes, starting December 29, exclusively on the streaming service.

Earlier this month, a full trailer shot-by-shot analysis of the trailer

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars The Mandalorian

, a thrilling The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.