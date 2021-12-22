Captain America, Yakko, and The Little Mermaid Funko Soda Figures Available for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! New Soda figures have just landed on Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to all of your Disney, Marvel and Animaniacs displays.

Three new Disney inspired Funko Soda collectibles are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Among the new collectibles are: Captain America Yakko Ariel – an Entertainment Earth Exclusive!

Guests are limited to one of each item, except for The Little Mermaid, of which guests can purchase up to six (6).

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

All three figures are available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and are expected to arrive in March 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Captain America Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Animaniacs Yakko Warner Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Little Mermaid Ariel Vinyl Soda Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

