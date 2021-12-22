Captain America, Yakko, and The Little Mermaid Funko Soda Figures Available for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! New Soda figures have just landed on Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to all of your Disney, Marvel and Animaniacs displays.
What’s Happening:
- Three new Disney inspired Funko Soda collectibles are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.
- Among the new collectibles are:
- Captain America
- Yakko
- Ariel – an Entertainment Earth Exclusive!
- Guests are limited to one of each item, except for The Little Mermaid, of which guests can purchase up to six (6).
- Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.
- All three figures are available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and are expected to arrive in March 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Captain America Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99
Animaniacs Yakko Warner Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99
Little Mermaid Ariel Vinyl Soda Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99
Learn more about the awesome Funkos available at Entertainment Earth in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.