New “The Book of Boba Fett” Featurette Celebrates the Return of a Legend

Today, Disney+ debuted an exciting, exclusive featurette to herald the return of Boba Fett, the mysterious titular character of their new original series from Lucasfilm, The Book of Boba Fett.

What’s Happening:

Filmmakers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and Robert Rodriguez, and stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, give an overview of the show and celebrate Boba Fett’s arrival.

Disney+ recently announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes, starting December 29, exclusively on the streaming service.

About The Book of Boba Fett:

, a thrilling adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.