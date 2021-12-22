“The Book of Boba Fett’ Red Carpet Event Postponed Due to Rising COVID Concerns

The upcoming red carpet premiere of The Book of Boba Fett has been postponed due to rising COVID concerns.

What’s Happening:

. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing the ‘Boba Fett’ fan event,” the studio said in a statement Wednesday morning. “It will be relocated to the 8th of February in celebration of the finale.”

“It will be relocated to the 8th of February in celebration of the finale.” The special screening was originally scheduled for January 4 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Expected guests were Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Ming-Na Wen, with more names to be announced at a future date.

Broadway is also suffering a wave of cancellations due to rising COVID-19 cases, such as Disney’s Aladdin and The Lion King.

About The Book of Boba Fett:

, a thrilling adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.