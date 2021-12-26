The University of Virginia No Longer Participating in Wasabi Fenway Bowl Due to High Number of COVID Cases

Due to the number of COVID cases impacting its roster, the University of Virginia is no longer able to participate in the upcoming Wasabi Fenway Bowl game.
What's Happening:
- ESPN Events owns and operates 35 collegiate football, basketball, and softball events.
- One of those events is the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, a new football tradition coming to Fenway Park in Boston this Wednesday, December 29th.
- Both the ESPN PR and Wasabi Fenway Bowl Twitter accounts posted an update on a team’s participation in the event.
- The University of Virginia is no longer able to participate in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl game due to the number of COVID cases impacting its roster, preventing safe participation.
- Ticket refunds will automatically be posted to the payment card used for purchase within the next 14 business days.
Wasabi Fenway Bowl Update: pic.twitter.com/InTrBdar9f
— Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 26, 2021
