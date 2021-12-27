Members of The Global Discovery Group Now Meeting Guests in Front of Poseidon’s Fury at Islands of Adventure

While Poseidon’s Fury is still closed at Islands of Adventure, fans of the park’s unique attraction can now meet members of the Global Discovery Group in front of the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando tweeted today that you can now meet with Professor Elias Baxter and other members of the Global Discovery Group in front of Poseidon’s Fury at Islands of Adventure.
The legend is true! You can now meet Professor Elias Baxter and other members of the Global Discovery Group in front of Poseidon’s Fury. pic.twitter.com/qRhxENs1X3
— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 27, 2021
- Poseidon’s Fury, an opening day attraction at the park, reopened with the park following its pandemic related closure back in June 2020.
- However, it closed as a money saving measure in August 2020 and has remained closed since.
- In August 2021, construction walls surrounded the attraction and an extensive repainting effort has since taken place.
- While nothing has been announced yet, with the repainting efforts and now the return of the attraction’s characters, it seems the attraction may reopen any time now.
More Universal Orlando News:
