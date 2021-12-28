Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Updates Their COVID-19 Health and Safety Policy

Dr. Phillips Center has updated their COVID-19 health and safety policies for guests visiting the Center for the Performing Arts.
What’s Happening:
- In a statement shared with ticket holders and subscribers this afternoon, December 28, 2021, Dr. Phillips Center stated:
- “Creating the safest environment for guests, artists, students and colleagues continues to be our top priority. As a result, effective Thursday, December 30, face masks or coverings will be required for everyone two years of age and older attending or working indoor shows regardless of vaccination status. Showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or vaccination status will not be required.”
- The former policy went into effect on November 22 in which requirements had been lifted for masks and negative COVID-19 tests for all indoor shows and events.
- For up to date information Visit the Dr. Phillips Center website.
