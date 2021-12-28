The First Lady Thanks Disney for Book Donation to Children’s National Hospital

The First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden has given her thanks to Disney for their generous book donation to the Children’s National Hospital.
What’s Happening:
- Children working on a Christmas Eve art project at the Children’s National Hospital were surprised when they had a chance to show off their creations to President Joe Biden. The President joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who was at the hospital to read a story to patients.
- Visits from the First Lady are an annual tradition that dates back more than 75 years. This year’s visit was the first time a President joined a First Lady for the holiday visit.
Thank you @ChildrensNatl for all you do, and to all the children we met today, we hold you and your families in our hearts this holiday season. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PeSLPnVB5f
— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2021
- During the visit, the First Lady read Olaf’s Night Before Christmas by Jessica Julius, a book generously donated by Disney, to a small group of socially-distanced patients who gathered in front of a Christmas tree. The entire visit was also streamed by the Seacrest Studio to every inpatient room in the hospital.
A special thanks to @Disney for donating books to all the children at @ChildrensNatl – we all felt the holiday magic of Olaf! (2/2)
— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2021
- Disney donated an undisclosed amount of books to the children of the hospital to enjoy.
