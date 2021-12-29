Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen Visits Disneyland to Celebrate the Release of “The Book of Boba Fett”

Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen recently dropped by the Disneyland Resort to celebrate the holidays and the release of the all-new original series in which she stars, The Book of Boba Fett exclusively on Disney+.

During her visit, Ming-Na also stopped by the Downtown Disney District to sit in the replica of the iconic throne featured in The Book of Boba Fett. The Boba Fett throne photo location is located outside of the entrance at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District for a limited time.

Ming-Na enjoyed her recent trip to Disneyland Resort and lived her own Star Wars adventure at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in a video posted by Disney Parks.

The Book of Boba Fett is now available to stream on Disney+ today, December 29, 2021.

