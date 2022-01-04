The Third Season of “America’s Caddy” Debuts January 5th Exclusively on ESPN+

The third season of America’s Caddie, debuts tomorrow, January 5, 2022, exclusively on ESPN+. The series features the quick wit and unique perspective of Michael Collins, the longtime caddie, comedian and ESPN golf analyst.

What’s Happening:

The Season 3 premiere previews this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii, with live coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars, as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelog, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a road show hosted by Collins.

combines it all into a road show hosted by Collins. Season 3 of America’s Caddie will include eight episodes previewing the biggest events of the year in professional golf, including THE PLAYERS Championship, The Masters, PGA Championship, Scottish Open, TOUR Championship, and more.

