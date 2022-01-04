The Yamdalorian and the Tot are Now Available For Pre-Order From Entertainment Earth

The world famous Potato Head has gotten a brand new makeover from a galaxy far, far away!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Spuds are the way! Meet the Yamdalorian and the Tot, Potato Head versions of characters from the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.
The adorable Tot figure inspired by Grogu fits inside the Yamdalorian's included pouch.
The new Hasbro toy is available for pre-order now on Entertainment Earth’s website and will be coming out this February. The new Potato Head toy retails for $15.99.
